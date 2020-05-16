‘Moody’s action a global approach’

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said rating agency Moody’s recent action of placing Pakistan’s B3 ratings on review for downgrade was in line with its global approach, and has nothing to do with Pakistan particularly.

“Moody’s has placed Pakistan’s sovereign rating under review. As they note, this is not in any way because of Pakistan’s fundamentals, policy settings or outlook, all of which were viewed in very complimentary terms by Moody’s, the SBP said in a tweet on Friday.

“Indeed, the action has nothing to do with Pakistan specifically. The only driver is Moody’s global approach of placing all countries that are expected to participate in the G20 debt relief initiative under review.”

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday placed Pakistan's long-term B3 ratings on review for downgrade, if the economy defaults on its private sector debt obligations in the wake of coronavirus. Moody's said it placed the country's local and foreign currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured B3 ratings under review for downgrade.