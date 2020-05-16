Sindh collects Rs64.418bln taxes

KARACHI: The Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh has collected Rs64.418 billion in taxes from July 2019 to April 2020 in the current financial year as against Rs60.547 billion collected during the same period last year.

The department collected Rs5.337 billion in motor vehicle tax, Rs52.411 billion in infrastructure cess and Rs487.165 million in professional tax. Likewise, Rs203.200 million were collected in cotton fee, Rs1.822 billion in property tax and Rs59.977 million in entertainment duty and the rest in other taxes.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, provincial minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs, said in a statement that the lockdown has reduced the collection of taxes and the Sindh Excise Department has taken steps to facilitate taxpayers, introducing online management system.

Chawla also said the online management system has been introduced to provide protection against coronavirus. Under this system, vehicle registration, transfer and other taxes can be deposited.