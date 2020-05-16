close
Sat May 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

OGDCL donates Rs910 million

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) transferred Rs910 million for development of district Chakwal during the period of 1995 to January 2020.

A statement said OGDCL transferred the amount to district government of Chakwal and deputy commissioner is now responsible to issue this amount and use it on the welfare and wellbeing of said areas from where oil and gas is being produced.

“This amount will have to be used for education, health, drinking water and repair/construction of roads,” the statement said. “OGDCL is hopeful that Deputy Commissioner Chakwal will make sure that the developmental work from the said amount will initiate very soon after issuing tenders in the newspapers.”

Latest News

More From Business