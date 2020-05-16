Health or hunger?

LAHORE: The dilemma in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is whether to save lives or the economy. Normal economic activities endanger human life, while no or subdued economic activity imperils jobs, increasing poverty and hunger.

The easing of lockdown has not resolved the issue of employment as in numerous spheres where operations without proper social distancing are not possible the danger of COVID-19 are very high.

This includes transport and numerous industries. In recent times every mode of transport for instance has ensured that maximum number of passengers are accommodated to make operations economically viable.

In current scenario the number of passenger an aircraft, a bus or a train can carry will have to be reduced to 1/3rd. That means an aircraft having a capacity to carry 300 passengers will have to accommodate only 100 passengers to ensure their health safety.

A 45-seat bus would take only 15 commuters at a time. As far as passenger trains in Pakistan are concerned it would be impossible to maintain the minimum required distance between two passengers because opposite seats in each compartment is at the most three feet.

The number of passengers would have to be reduced drastically. Are these operations commercially viable? Obviously not. So, commuting from home to work and back would remain risky if we operate our transport normally. Without transport, workers and executives would not be able to reach their destinations.

Once the workers reach their offices or factories, they would again face the risk of getting infected as barring higher executives the low staff sits close to each other. In some offices the required distancing could be achieved but in many it would not be possible due to limited space.

In many large-scale industries, the social distancing can be maintained as the number of employees are limited in relation to the area they operate on. But in smaller industries particularly the value-added apparel sector the number of employees is very high that have to be accommodated in a limited space. Each worker is assigned a small sewing machine and stitches a part of the apparel. That part is passed on to the next worker sitting around 4 feet away from the first. This goes on till the garment is completed involving 12-18 similar machines.

The social distancing would be a problem. Currently the garment units are operating with 50-60 percent of their workforce and have managed to maintain the social distancing. Around 40-50 percent workers are unable to join because they live comparatively far from their workplaces and public transport is off. This on the one hand has deprived the apparel producers of operating at full capacity on the other it has reduced 40-50 percent jobs for garment workers.

The industries, however, are better prepared to observe the standard operating procedures needed for the prevention of this disease if they work with less workers. They have the heat guns, the sanitisers and they provide face masks to their workers. Where needed they also provide them with gloves. The real problem for them is how to bring the workers safely to the workplace. Another issue affecting both the domestic suppliers and the exporters is the future demand for their products during and after the pandemic.

They are content with the truncated workforce they are operating with as the demand projections for future are not encouraging. For those industries and offices where the social distancing is not possible, the other alternative is to provide their workers with protective gear like the one provided to the health workers. It is an expensive option that very few could afford.

The IT workers are better placed in the pandemic as they can work from home with same or better efficiency then their workplace. In fact, many IT houses are considering operating in the same way after pandemic is over, requiring their workers to come to office once a week to discuss strategies. These days the strategies are being discussed over Skype on regular basis.

As IT workers operate in their offices at close proximity, the work-from-home option was available to them.

This option has forced the workers to operate at maximum efficiency or they would be shown door. Many print mediahouses have also asked their reporters to work from home and venture out only on assignments that are absolutely necessary.

The daily wagers are still the worst-hit even after ease in lockdown as people are avoiding engaging them for paint, labour, or masonry, repair works these days.