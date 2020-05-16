Stocks up on energy shares in cautious trade

Stocks on Friday ended higher driven by energy shares that tracked global crude oil prices in cautious trade, while investors were upbeat the central bank would give economy some more fiscal room to recover in its policy announcement, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.60 percent or 203.43 points to close at 34,008.33 points, while KSE-30 secured 0.57 percent or 85.08 points to end at 14,903.66 points.

Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited said, “The market made gains on expectations of a 50 to 100 basis points rate cut in monetary policy statement to be announced by the central bank”.

Overall, the monetary policy announcement would decide future course of the market next week, Abbas added.

Of 339 active scrips, 180 went up, 146 retreated, and 13 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes were down at 213.284 million shares, as compared to 240.208 million shares in the previous session.

Saad Rafi, head of equity sales at Al Habib Markets, said, "The market showed improved stance on the back of rising crude oil prices, which have an impact on our local E&P (exploration and production) sector, which got a boost”.

Rafi added that another factor was hopes of a rate cut of up to 100 basis points in State Bank of Pakistan’s monetary policy announcement later in the evening on Friday.

“A cut in benchmark interest rate will give a stimulus to economy, but the SBP may adopt a cautious approach because of rising crude oil price that will fatten the import bill.

On the other hand, falling remittance and exports may widen current account deficit by the end of first quarter of the new fiscal year, mounting pressure on the country’s overall economic scenario,” Rafi added.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital, said, “The market closed on a positive note in anticipation of another interest rate cut in the monetary policy due to be announced later today". Oil stocks also gained with higher international crude oil prices, Farooq added.

An analyst said several investors stayed away from the market, owing to weekend and on the statement of Prime Minister's advisor on finance that Pakistan's GDP growth would shrink 1.5 percent in FY20 and recover to 2 percent in FY21, while fiscal deficit would remain above 9.4 percent of GDP.

“In the coming weeks, the economic numbers would dictate the market as due to lockdown, industrial output and revenue collection have received a severe setbacks,” the analyst said.

The top gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs499 to close at Rs9,599/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs342.50 to finish at Rs6,690/share, while Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs44.83 to close at Rs1,600.17/share, and Indus Dyeing, losing Rs37 to close at Rs491/share, suffered the most losses.

Hascol Petrol led the volumes with 14.800 million shares, but lost Rs0.25 end at Rs14.58/share, while Unity Foods Limited posted lowest turnover with 4.862 million shares and lost Rs0.18 to end at Rs12.96/share.