Rate cut leaves businessmen high and dry

KARACHI: Economically-disturbed businessmen find no respite in the rate cut delivered by the central bank, saying the borrowing cost is still high and not corresponding to what the unprecedented disruption warrants.

Businessmen said the rate cut is below the expectation. They are unanimous the key policy rate anywhere higher than 4 to 5 percent is not feasible.

Zubair Motiwala, chairman of Council of All Pakistan Textile Associations said the rate cut is a welcome move, “but only 100bps (basis points) cut is not enough”. “In the prevailing circumstances, interest rate at 8 percent is not feasible for the businesses,” Motiwala said. “We hope the central bank would consider the plights of the business community, and rates would be brought to 4-5 percent soon.”

The central bank slashed policy rate by 100 basis points to 8 percent. This was the fourth rate cut since March 17, bringing the key policy rate down from 13.25 percent in a short span of two months, in a bid to support the fragile economy further mauled by lockdown after the novel coronavirus.

Alpha Beta Core CEO Khurram Schehzad said the benchmark interest reached almost 19-month low. “Cut in interest rate will reduce government’s debt burden by Rs330 billion.”

Baig Group of Industries Chairman Ikhtiyar Baig said slashing the interest rates by 100bps would reduce government’s mark-up payments by around Rs300 billion, while the business community would get a little respite. Baig said the latest rate cut is not enough, as the business community was expecting at least 200bps reduction in the interest rates.

“There is no reason to worry as inflation has already reached below 7.5 percent,” he said. “The State Bank should gradually slash the interest rates to 4-5 percent and at these levels investor sentiment would be improved and investments would start coming in.”

Business community said the economy is already hit very hard as business activities were stopped during the two-month long lockdown. They were paying up to 12 percent as interest payments on loans and could not survive on such a high Karachi interbank offered rate (Kibor).

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) urged the State Bank of Pakistan to advice banks to revise Kibor on a monthly basis instead of quarterly to pass on the benefit of lower rates faster to companies struggling to survive.

FPCCI President Anjum Nisar said the rate cut is below expectation. Inflation is expected to further decline due to lower demand and other effects of lockdown.

“On the other hand external front is also presently sustainable due to foreign financial support and rescheduling of debt that has supported reduction in current account deficit,” said Nisar. “With both demand driven and import based inflation in check there is no reason to gradually bring down the interest rates when the case for immediate relief is apparent.”