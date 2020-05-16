Rupee firm

KARACHI: The rupee was little changed on Friday on caution ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy decision announcement due the same day, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 160.09 against the dollar, compared with the Thursday’s closing of 160.10 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 160.25, compared with the previous closing of 160.30 on Thursday.

Analysts expect the State Bank of Pakistan to cut the policy rate again in the fourth consecutive policy review meeting since March 17 to support the economy, which has been hit by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on a poll conducted by Topline Securities of leading bankers and fund managers, 62 percent expect 100 basis (bps) points cut in the policy rate on the Friday’s monetary policy meeting, 19 percent think the central bank will cut the rate by 50bps, while 12 percent believe cut will be 150bps. “The rupee seesawed during the trade with dollar conversions by exporters’ and remittances ahead of Eid, supporting it higher at 159/60 against the greenback in early trade, but expectations of a loose monetary policy kept the market participants on the sidelines at the close of the trade,” a forex dealer said.