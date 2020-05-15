Taliban attack Afghan army bases in Gardez

KHOST: The Taliban said they carried out a deadly attack Thursday on an Afghan army base after the government ordered forces to resume strikes against them.

The defence ministry said a truck bomb targeted the base in the eastern city of Gardez, killing five civilians.

Officials in the city said the dead included at least one soldier, adding that a further 24 people were wounded including army personnel.

It comes after a particularly violent week, which saw President Ashraf Ghani rescind the government´s recent “defensive” stance aimed at promoting peace talks with the Taliban, and order troops back onto the offensive.

The Taliban said, “Tens of soldiers were killed and wounded” and denied reports any civilians died.

“After the announcement of the offensive... a martyrdom attack was carried out against an important military headquarters of the Kabul administration,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a WhatsApp message to media on Thursday.

The defence ministry said the suicide bomber detonated the explosive-laden truck before reaching the base.

Photos show a major portion of the wall surrounding it was damaged.

Ghani´s government blamed the attacks on the Taliban and IS militants, and ordered troops to resume offensive operations.

The Taliban, which denied involvement, later warned they were “fully prepared” to counter any strikes.

The aggressive posturing by both sides has threatened an already fragile peace process pushed by Washington.