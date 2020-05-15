Youm-e-Ali processions banned

LAHORE: The Punjab government Thursday announced a ban on Youm-e-Ali processions in the province in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the home department, the government has allowed the holding of majalis in Imam Bargahs and houses on the basis that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government are strictly observed.

The notification added the majalis could only be held for one hour. In case of non-compliance of SOPs, the organisers of the majalis would be held accountable, say media reports.

Moreover, the notification added a distance of six-feet should be maintained between people at the Imam Bargahs, while children and adults over the age of 50 will not be allowed to attend the gatherings. The development takes place as coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged past 35,000 on Thursday with more than 730 deaths.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced a ban on religious gatherings during the holy month of Ramadan, which includes Youm-e-Ali and Mehfil-e-Shabeenas,

According to a notification released by the Home Department, the Government of Sindh, all religious gatherings “being not farz shall not be held”.

Every year in Ramadan, thousands take part in processions and gatherings for Youm-e-Ali. Rallies to salute Hazrat Ali (RA) on the day of his martyrdom are taken out across the country.