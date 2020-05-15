New citizenship law: USCIRF calls out India for arresting Muslims

WASHINGTON: The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Thursday called out India for unfairly "targeting those practicing their democratic right to protest", making special mention of the arrest of a pregnant Muslim activist.

"During COVID-19 crisis, there are reports India [government] is arresting Muslim activists protesting the [Citizenship Amendment Act], including Safoora Zargar who is pregnant," wrote the US federal government entity.

Expressing concern, the body said that India should “be releasing prisoners of conscience” instead of arresting those who have the right to peacefully protest.

India has seen weeks of demonstrations and violence since the new citizenship law came into force in December with critics saying that it discriminates against Muslims.

The controversial citizenship bill gives amnesty to undocumented migrants belonging to the non-Muslim faiths from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

USCIRF said that in this year’s annual report, it had “recommended India be designated a country of Particular Concern for its systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom during 2019”. “Unfortunately this negative trend has continued into 2020,” it noted.