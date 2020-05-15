Clashes erupt in IOK as Indian troops shoot dead youth

SRINAGAR: Clashes erupted in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Thursday after hundreds of angry demonstrators clashed with government forces after soldiers shot dead a young man at a checkpoint, officials and locals said.

The man's death came amid heightened tensions in the region after New Delhi scrapped its semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew to quell unrest.

Mehrajuddin Peer Shah, 25, was driving his car when paramilitary soldiers shot him near a checkpoint in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Police said Shah ignored signals to stop at two checkpoints “in suspicious conditions” before troops fired at the vehicle.

Shah was taken to hospital but died of his injuries, police added in a statement.

But Shah’s father, Ghulam Nabi, refuted the police claims and said his son was shot and killed in cold blood.

“Had soldiers fired at his vehicle while fleeing any checkpoint, his car would have got bullet marks,” he told reporters in Srinagar.

Witnesses said that the young man had come out of his car to answer questions from soldiers at the checkpoint, before he was shot as he got back into the vehicle.

Civilians in occupied Kashmir have been shot at checkpoints in the past, but this was the first incident in several months.

It took place under a nationwide lockdown in India to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with thousands of soldiers and police deployed at checkpoints across the restive territory to limit public movement.

An inquiry has been launched into the shooting, occupied Kashmir’s civil administration said.

As news of Shah’s death spread in the local area, hundreds of residents took to the streets to hold anti-India protests, shouting “Go India go back!” and “We want freedom!”

Masked demonstrators threw stones and government forces fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to disperse the crowd.