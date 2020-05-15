No compromise on action against smuggling, profiteering

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday termed smuggling "a menace" for the Pakistani economy and said no compromise will be made in this regard.

Smuggling, PM Imran said, posed a grave danger to the nation's food security, leading to stress and challenges for the common people when a shortage of basic necessities arose.

He was chairing a meeting on checking smuggling and prices of essential commodities.

“The menace also caused irreparable harm to the country's industries,” he said.

There would be no exception or compromise in action taken against smuggling, PM Imran added. He also directed the relevant institutions — working on controlling smuggling and taking action against those involved in the crime — to present bimonthly reports in order to monitor progress on curbing the menace.

During the meeting, the provincial chief secretaries apprised the premier on wheat production, harvesting, and the overall situation and briefed him in detail about the steps taken to bring down the prices. Reports compiled by different provincial governments on action against hoarding and illegal profiteering were also presented to PM Imran. In addition, a detailed briefing was given to him on the provision of basic commodities to the public at controlled rates in the utility stores across Pakistan. He said provision of the benefit of reduction in fuel prices to people should be ensured and asked the provincial governments to play an active role in this regard. Separately, Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar briefed the prime minister on the possible reduction in the prices of cement, steel, and cooking oil.