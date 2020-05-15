Punjab 10th class students exempted from no-exam policy

LAHORE: Class-10 students in Punjab are exempted from the ‘No-board-exams-this-year policy’, announced by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday, as they have already appeared in the board exams.

Sources in Education Department said that class-10 students in Punjab had already appeared in the board exams, and they were to be examined only for practical portion of matriculation examination.

Sources said Punjab authorities were likely to issue a detailed policy in this regard in a couple of days. It was most likely that all these students would be awarded 50 per cent of total practical marks, along with some grace marks in the total, so that they could also benefit from the policy like all other students, added the sources.