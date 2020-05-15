UAE conducts over 1.5m tests

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has achieved another milestone to have conducted over 1.5 million COVID-19 tests, the health ministry stated.

This statistics puts the UAE among the top nations that has performed tests for their citizens and other residents.

The UAE health ministry revealed that the country has already passed over 1.5 million tests conducted since the beginning of the outbreak and that daily testing average in the UAE equals a four-month average of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in other countries.

While, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday that it conducted over 37,000 additional COVID-19 tests using state-of-the-art medical testing methods.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, the health ministry detected 698 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 21,084.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities and are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 208, it added.

The authorities also noted an additional 407 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,930. It called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

Meanwhile, Dubai government granted 212 doctors currently treating Covid-19 patients in the emirate’s hospitals with permanent Golden Residency visas in appreciation for their work as part of the UAE’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.