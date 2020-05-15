Senate hails China support in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Thursday expressed its deep appreciation to the Chinese government for its strong support and timely assistance to Pakistan in relation to the coronavirus and to the Chinese government and people for their unflinching role as ‘all weather friends’ of Pakistan.

Leader of Opposition Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq tabled the resolution, which was consensus one and was adopted unanimously. It says, “the Senate of Pakistan, taking note of China’s strong support and timely assistance to Pakistan during the current coronavirus crisis, expresses its deep appreciation to the Chinese government and people for their unflinching role as ‘all weather friends’ of Pakistan’. “China’s support to Pakistan has helped to combat COVID-19 by protecting our people and saving lives as well as providing our health workers with testing kits, protective gear and ventilators at a time when these were badly needed plus sending medical teams,” the House says.

The Senate also commends the government and people of China, led by President Xi Jinping, who showed leadership in this crisis through clarity of vision by taking decisive and timely measures to combat the coronavirus effectively in China. “As ‘Iron Brothers’, both Pakistan and China are collectively confronting this ‘common enemy’, the coronavirus, which is a threat to humanity, irrespective of country, race or religion. In this context, the Senate of Pakistan rejects the baseless propaganda against China from certain quarters, which stems from geopolitical rivalry and is more an attempt to divert attention from their own internal failings as it has no factual basis,” the resolution said.

The Senate feels that this resolution, just prior to May 21, which marks the 69th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China on May 21, 1951, is an auspicious occasion to celebrate the resilience

of our time-tested friendship, which is evident

from China’s consistent support to Pakistan on Kashmir, on CPEC and now on COVID-19.