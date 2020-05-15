EU offers €150m to fight off corona

ISLAMABAD: European Union Ambassador Androulla Kaminara Thursday offered Pakistan an assistance of 150 million Euros to help it in combating the coronavirus disease.

Androulla Kaminara met with Interior Minister Syed Ijaz Shah at the interior ministry, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

Ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp and Czech Republic's Ambassador Tomas Smentanka also accompanied Ambassador Kaminara. Matters of mutual interest and corona pandemic came under discussion.

The European Union ambassador offered financial assistance of 150 million Euros to assist Pakistan in combating the novel coronavirus disease. “We would like to provide relief to the ones suffering in this hard time, she said.

The interior minister welcomed the offer and said it will be of great significance for the people.

In response to the points raised about expediting the process, the federal minister responded that the government had already issued instructions for facilitating the execution of relief projects.

He said the interior ministry had issued orders earlier saying that the requirement of NOC was not mandatory and organizations could directly assist the NDMA and PDMA countrywide.

He welcomed the systematic way of providing relief to the public. “We would like to facilitate and support at local levels and this system can help us reach the deserving,” she added. Discussing other matters, the minister said the government was trying its best to achieve a balance between health and economic needs of people.

“Our departments have been trying to perform to the best of their abilities. Our overall performance has been quite satisfactory in majority of the areas, however, there is always room for improvement and we keep striving for the best,” the minister said.