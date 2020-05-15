NCOC reviews data on beds, ventilators at hospitals

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Thursday took an indepth analysis of existing beds, ventilators and other facilities in hospitals keeping in view the possible spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and present available data.

The purpose of the thorough examination of the existing facilities was to collect real-time data and gauge capacity of the hospitals.

The 20th consecutive meeting of the NCOC during Ramazan, also reviewed the latest situation of COVID-19, progress on implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines at the provincial level.

Addressing the meeting in chair, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the provinces and hospital management had the responsibility to ensure verified data of coronavirus affected patients to take effective measures for mitigating the risk of the pandemic outbreak.

He said the management of the provinces and hospitals had an important role to play for providing credible information where the provinces and the administration were doing an excellent job in this context and it should continue.