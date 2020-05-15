West Bank annexation: US recognition to be dangerous escalation, says FO

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: As the United States appears ready to recognise the annexation of West Bank by Israel, Pakistan strongly opposes this move saying it will be “a serious violation of international law and a dangerous escalation”, in an already volatile situation.

“We have seen reports about the framework agreement by Israel’s coalition government proposing ‘annexation’ of the West Bank with grave concern. The West Bank and Jordan valley are Palestinian territories, illegally occupied by Israel since 1967. Pakistan supports the UN and OIC position on the issue of Palestine and calls upon the international community to uphold and support the rights of Palestinians”, said the Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui during the weekly media briefing here.

Pakistan says it is opposed to any move for annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories, as it would be a serious violation of international law and a dangerous escalation in an already volatile situation.

“Pakistan has consistently supported the two-state solution of the Palestine issue as enshrined in the relevant Security Council and General Assembly Resolutions. Pakistan renews its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally-agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its Capital”, added the spokesperson.

Ayesha pointed out that Jammu & Kashmir and Palestinian issues both continue to be the longest standing items on the UN and OIC agenda.

“The attempts being made by the occupying powers in Palestine and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are essentially similar, particularly with reference to the human rights violations, seeking to alter the demographic structure, and posing a threat to peace and security. Both these situations are worsening and call for urgent attention of the international community”, she said.

The IOJK sees its 284th day of what Pakistan says is continued oppression, deliberate acts of terrorizing, inhuman lockdown and military siege faced by the innocent people in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is unfortunate that despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in IOJ&K, the Indian security forces continue their campaign of brutalization there. Continued restrictions on communications and movement have aggravated human suffering and have made it difficult for Kashmiris to access basic medicines and essential supplies”, pointed out the spokesperson.

She said to divert the world attention from the humanitarian and human rights crisis caused by these restrictions, and to externalize indigenous Kashmiri struggle, India has resorted to increased Ceasefire Violations (CFV's).

“These CFVs pose a serious threat to regional peace and security. Therefore, we have persistently urged India to respect 2003 Ceasefire understanding and give access to UNMOGIP to independently investigate them while at the same time, lift the restrictions and create favourable conditions in IOJ&K for implementation of the relevant UNSC resolutions for durable peace in South Asia”, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly condemned the continuing extra-judicial killings by Indian occupation forces in fake encounters and phony cordon and search operations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

She called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the alarming situation in occupied Kashmir and hold India accountable for state-terrorism, extra-judicial killings, and gross and systematic violations of human rights.

She said it was a shared responsibility of world community to seek immediate resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.