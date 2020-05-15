VIPs use police force for their own purposes: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: During hearing of case pertaining to the non-enforcement of Police Order 2002, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah remarked that VIPS use the police force for their own purposes.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday gives 7-day to the federal government to submit its response in a case related to the delay in the administration of justice. Justice Athar Minallah resumed hearing into the case pertaining to the non-enforcement of Police Order 2002. During hearing Additional Inspector General (AIG) Kamran Adil told the court that the Islamabad Police are paid only Rs350 as an investigation allowance for each case.

Justice Minallah remarked that by paying a meager sum of Rs350 to the Investigation Officer (IO) of a case, the system itself sets him up for corruption. “It’s big failure of justice, our priorities are wrong,” he said and added that VIPs only use the police force for their own purposes.

Justice Minallah observed that the IO also has to take evidence to the laboratory in Lahore. He asked there should not be any laboratory fee or it should be the responsibility of the district administration.

The chief justice observed that Police Order, 2002 has been enforced and hence what is happening in Islamabad now is illegal. High profile cases are highlighted in the media but real issues are neglected, added Justice Minallah. “Regretfully, we have not learnt anything from the coronavirus,” he added.

Justice Minallah remarked had justice been a priority in this country, our courts would not have been in shops. “The common man should be our priority, practices violating basic human rights should end,” he added.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokhar asked the court to grant the government two weeks to submit its response.

IHC CJ asked the government lawyer if he had considered the number of cases, which would be awaiting justice during those two weeks.

Justice Minallah also noted that Islamabad did not have its own jail and there was no prosecution either. Referring to the temporary lock-up in the city, Bakshi Khana, the judge asked if the additional attorney-general had ever visited the lock-up and if he would deem it fit for any human to live.

The deputy commissioner is also responsible, he should have visited each police station and inspected them in line with the police rules, remarked the Justice Minallah.

The court directed the federal government to submit its response within a week and adjourned the hearing till May 21.

The court also fixed the court reporters’ body IHC Journalist Association, as court assistants. The bench noted that the media was also an important stakeholder and directed the body to submit its written recommendation within a week.