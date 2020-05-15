All students promised promotion: No exams, says govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education and Technical Training Minister Shafqat Mehmood said on Thursday the government had decided to promote students from classes nine and 11 without examinations.

Shafqat said during a meeting on Thursday all the provincial education ministers had decided to take the future course of action keeping in view the virus situation. Recapping decisions made earlier, he said the National Coordination Committee (NCC) had announced closure of schools till July 15 and it had been decided that final examinations for classes nine, 10 and intermediate would not be held. He said it was learnt that four million students had to appear for examinations for classes nine, 10, 11 and 12.

The minister said keeping in mind the safety and health of children it was important to devise a strategy whereby their academic year would not go waste. He said it had been decided that the students who were in classes 9 and 11 would be promoted without examinations.

He said those promoted to classes 10 and 12 would only appear for final exams and not composite exams. For these students, the result of their previous class would be calculated.

Announcing decisions taken for students of classes 10 and 12, he said their results would be evaluated on the basis on marks obtained in classes nine and 11, provided the students had cleared all the subjects.

He said these students would be awarded three per cent extra marks. The education minister also said those “failing in less than 40 per cent subjects in nine and 11 would be given [a] passing grade.”

He said special exams would be held between September and November for students who had been divided into four categories. Speaking of different categories of students, he said one category comprised students who were not satisfied with their class 11 exams and wished to improve their results in class 12. The second category consists of students who were to appear for composite exams this year.

The third category has students who wish to improve their results in a few subjects. The fourth category has students who fail in more than 40 per cent subjects in class 11. He said those wishing to appear for these exams must inform their boards by July 1. Speaking of Punjab government’s decision on the matter, he said the province “has decided to take into consideration matriculation exam already taken”. He said a policy statement on practical marks would be issued by the provincial education department.

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday announced what measures would apply to students in the province. He said the board examinations for matriculation and intermediate students would not be held this year.

His remarks followed a meeting of the Sindh Education Steering Committee session. In a statement, he said the students would be promoted without exams for which a legislative change or amendment would be required. He said the decision to pass the students was final. He said the decision of not holding exams was taken by Sindh government’s Education Steering Committee. Addressing a press conference later in the day, the provincial minister said all the students would get an additional three per cent marks at the time of promotion to the next grade. “Our entire system of holding examinations and issuing results has been disturbed,” he said.

He said the education department officials were in contact with the Higher Education Commission regarding relevant issues in the procedure. He said the meetings of the steering committee would continue to discuss snags in the decision on promotion without exams.