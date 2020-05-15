3 die on road

OKARA: Three people were killed in different road accidents here on Thursday.

In the first incident, Younus Masih of Chak 8/4L and Muhammad Boota of Chak 11/4L were going for labour on a cycle on National Highway when a speeding truck hit them near Toubruke Bus Stop. As a result, they were killed on the spot while the truck driver escaped. In the second incident, Mudassar Aslam of Chak 23/GD was going on a motorcycle on Akbar Road when a harvester machine hit him. As a result, Muddasar died on the spot.

DIES: A man, who had attempted self-immolation, died in the DHQ Hospital. Saadi Ahmad of Kotla Maho Ram had failed to make truce with his wife, who had left him over a domestic dispute. Some days ago, he attempted self-immolation.