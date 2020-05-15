PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen tests positive for coronavirus

PESHAWAR: After Ali Wazir, the MNA from South Waziristan, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen has also contracted coronavirus.

Ali Wazir, who is one of three top leaders of the PTM, has tested coronavirus positive earlier. Now Manzoor Pashteen too was found suffering from the COVID-19. Both the PTM leaders have quarantined themselves.

The other top PTM leader is Mohsin Wazir, who is the MNA from North Waziristan.

The virus has infected a number of lawmakers in the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies. The National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, had also tested positive for Covid-19. Asad Qaiser had been moved to the intensive care unit when his condition deteriorated, but now he has improved and shifted to his home in Islamabad.

Munir Orakzai, the JUI-F MNA from Kurram tribal district, had also contracted coronavirus. The PTI MNA from Bajaur, Gul Zafar Khan is also suffering from the disease.

Two ministers Kamran Khan Bangash and Dr Amjad Ali Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also tested positive for coronavirus along with Abdul Salam Afridi, the PTI MPA from Mardan. Some of these lawmakers have recovered and are now back to work.