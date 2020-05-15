Business community seeks 2pc SBP rate cut, Dr. Baig

KARACHI: The monetary policy committee review meeting is scheduled on Friday to announce the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) policy rate.

Business leader Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig emphasised BSP over 2 per cent cut in policy rate to support the national economy, adding that the SBP is bringing down the policy rate up to 9 per cent but he requested for further cut up to 200 basis point to 7 per cent in the policy rate. He said the lockdown due to the pandemic devastated the trades and business industries that ultimately affected the national economy. He also appreciated Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir for various schemes to support the economy through facilitating exporters and industrialists paying salaries to their workers.