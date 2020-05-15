Prayer leader shot at, injured in Pak Colony

KARACHI: A local leader of a religious party and a prayer leader was seriously injured in a firing attack in the Pak Colony on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place in Haroonabad area within the remits of Pak Colony police station when an unidentified person opened fire at him. Maulana Gul Rafiq Hassanzai was seriously wounded with a bullet wound to his head. Responding to information, police, CTD and Rangers reached the crime scene and transported the victim to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors were trying to save his life.

Maulana Gul Rafiq Hassanzai is the local leader of a politico-religious party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Nazim of the Jamia Islamia Talimul Quran besides being a prayer leader of Bilal Masjid. Following the incident, a large number of leaders, workers, family members, relatives and friends of the victim also reached the hospital and staged a protest against the incident and demanded an immediate arrest of culprits.

Hassanzai belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was residing in Haroonabad. He has five children. Quoting witnesses, SHO Rehmatullah said the victim was riding a motorcycle when a single suspect came close to him by foot and opened fire at him but the bullet hit the wall of the nearby house.

“Maulana attempted to catch him and during a scuffle between the Maulana and the suspect, the suspect fired again at Maulana, resulting in a bullet injury to his head,” the officer said.JUI leader Qari Usman strongly condemned the incident and termed it a conspiracy against peace and demanded the arrest of culprits.