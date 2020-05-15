UK, India following Imran’s corona strategy, claims Punjab minister

MULTAN: Thirty-three thousand tiger force volunteers have been registered in the district, said Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik.

Addressing the tiger force induction ceremony at Raza Hall here on Thursday, he said that the volunteers would be nominated in different administrative committees. The tiger force volunteers would help in promotion of corona SOPs at the Multan quarantine centre, he added.

He said that the United Kingdom and India were following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s corona strategy. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the historical and biggest package to provide relief to the people.

The minister said that nine new hospitals were under construction across the province. He said that the tiger force was a vanguard to the government and masses. Tiger force district convener and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak said that the volunteers would be a part of the district level committees.

The volunteers would help in distribution of ration among the deserving families, he added. He said that the district administration would regulate tiger force besides assigning them different tasks. The Multan tiger force would be a model for the rest of the country. MPAs Wasim Khan Badozai, Salim Labar, Qasim Khan Langah and Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi were also present.