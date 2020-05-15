Tiger Force installed in Shangla

PESHAWAR: Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Thursday administered oath of office to Tiger Force members at Alpuri, district headquarters of Shangla. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malakand Division Senior Vice-President Sadid-ur-Rehman, District President Waqar Ahmad Khan, deputy commissioner and heads of various departments were present on the occasion, said an official handout. Administering oath to the Tiger Force, the minister said: “I am proud of you because you want to serve the nation without salary, personal gain and greed. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s voice for help has been responded by you,” he added. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps for curbing hoarding and Tiger Force members have to keep an eye on everything.

Shaukat Yousafzai said doctors, paramedics, police and district administration have performed well during the outbreak of coronavirus and have tried to save the lives of the people by risking own lives.