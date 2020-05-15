KP IGP directs police to take action against hoarding, smuggling

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi has directed police high-ups to tighten the noose around hoarders of essential commodities and adopt strict measures for implementation of Anti-Smuggling Ordinance in its true spirit.

The directives were given to all regional police officers in a videoconference held on Thursday. In the video conference, the police officers briefed the IGP about the steps taken as per Anti-Smuggling Ordinance against the violators and the arrests made in this connection. The IGP pointed out that the menace of hoarding and smuggling badly shattered the economic fabric of society and directed the police to curb the practice.

They were directed to adopt stringent preventive measures as per the recently promulgated Anti-Smuggling Ordinance. He said the police should equally take action against the smugglers and their facilitators. The IGP said the performance of all relevant police officers regarding the implementation of Anti-Smuggling Ordinance would be reviewed on fortnightly basis.

It was stated in the meeting that during the current year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has recovered contrabands worth Rs412.7 million, which included non-custom paid vehicles, foreign cloth, vehicles’ spare parts, mobile phones, electricity appliances and other items. Police also registered 523 FIRs against the violators. Similarly, departmental action has been taken against 73 Khassadars/Levies personnel and 48 policemen for their involvement in smuggling.