4,000 litres of fake beverages seized

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday seized 4,000 litres of fake cold drinks to be supplied to the provincial capital.

In a statement, Director General KP Food Authority Sohail Khan said that copying or producing international and national products locally is a serious crime and would be handled sternly. The Authority’s Director Operations Dr Azmat Wazir, giving details of the crackdown, revealed that Additional Assistant Director Food Safety Wasif Shah and his team were busy in routine snap-checking and came across a van supplying fake cold-drinks. The team chased the vehicle and reached the godown where more than 4000 litres of fake beverages were stored.

He further stated that the team arrested three including sale manager and sealed the godown. Dr Azmat said the beverages seized were to be supplied to the market for consumers’ consumption.