Covid-19 45 workers of tobacco company test positive

NOWSEHRA: Another 45 workers of the Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday which took the number of the employees affected by the viral infection to 89, official said.

DC Shahhid Ali said the results of the swabs of 130 workers of the company had been received. The official said it was a matter of grave concern that more workers had tested positive for the viral disease and the tally was feared to go up. He recalled that earlier 44 workers of the same company were found suffering from Covid-19.

Shahid Ali Khan said the 45 workers who tested positive today (Thursday) had been quarantined at two locations. He said 25 of them were sent to Government College of Technology, Khander, for isolation while the rest were quarantined at their homes. The college building is serving as a quarantine centre. Of the affected persons’ job status, the deputy commissioner said 50 per cent of them were regular employees while as many were working on contracts.

One senior cadre official – manager - was among the employees hit by coronavirus. The deputy commissioner said a total of 900 workers were employed with the PTC at present. Of them, he explained, 330 had been tested for the viral infection so far while the remaining 570 workers would undergo tests as well. He said infection to a large number of workers in a company which modern facilities was a source of concern.