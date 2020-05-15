Collective measures imperative to defeat corona

Islamabad: Japan will continue to provide support to Pakistan not only for fighting COVID-19 but also for matters related to Japan-Pakistan socioeconomic cooperation.

This was stated by Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori as his government decides to provide fifth cache of assistance worth $4,000,320 to Pakistan through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to support anti-COVID-19 efforts.

Prior to this grant assistance, Japan has provided a total assistance of $ 3,410,000 to Pakistan through UNICEF, IOM, IFRC and UNHCR for a similar support. Through this grant assistance, the UNOPS will provide necessary technical assistance and equipment/material to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by considering the situation on the ground as well as the request it received from the Government of Pakistan.

The ambassador said the support would boost Pakistan’s capacity to quickly track the coronavirus affected persons and treat them accordingly, which would help reduce and delay the local transmission of it and thus, minimising serious illness and deaths.

He said the assistance would also strengthen the ongoing health services during the fast approaching peak period of the pandemic and will help in minimizing its socio-economic impact.