KP govt creates 1,000 posts for health services in merged districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has created 1,000 vacancies for various health service delivery outlets in the merged districts.

It was revealed in a meeting held here on Thursday to review progress on various initiatives of the provincial government taken to improve health service delivery system in the merged districts. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting, said an official handout.

It was told that recruitment process against the newly created vacancies had been started and the same would be completed by July this year. In addition, over 1,100 additional vacancies will be created in the next phase. Overall more than 2,300 new vacancies would be created. The schemes included the upgrading of the DHQ Hospital Khaar in Bajaur from Category B to A, DHQ Hospital Parachinaar in Kurrum from Category C to B, establishment of Category D Hospital at Sub-division Darra, the establishment of Thalassemia Centre at DHQ Hospital at Miraanshah, the establishment of hospital and medical college in South Waziristan and establishment of category B hospital in Orakzai.

The CM directed the officials of the Health Department to expedite the recruitment process against the vacancies as well as create new ones. Mahmood Khan said a timeline should be given for the completion of recruitment process.