Greece to open beaches with social distancing

ATHENS: Greece said Thursday it will open 515 beaches from Saturday as a balmy weekend approaches, but apply strict social distancing measures owing to the coronavirus

"This will be an important test which we must come through ... We shall have to show that with rules and a serious approach we shall be able to enjoy our country's beauty in total security," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

Greece is applying strict rules to beach use despite having escaped relatively lightly during the COVID-19 pandemic with 152 deaths to date and 2,744 cases. A maximum 40 people will be allowed per 1000m2 (10,800 square feet) of beach while parasols must be placed four metres (13 feet) apart.

Loungers will be sprayed with disinfectant after every use and there will be no cafe or drinks services. Athens is keen to prove itself proactive and reassure visitors as the summer season approaches.