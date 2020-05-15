close
Fri May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020

China calls US charges of hacking in COVID-19 research ‘slander’

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry, asked about China-linked hackers breaking into U.S. COVID-19 research, said China opposed what it called slander from the United States, foreign media reported. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian added on Thursday that any action online to sabotage efforts against the disease should be condemned.

