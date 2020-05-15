China calls US charges of hacking in COVID-19 research ‘slander’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry, asked about China-linked hackers breaking into U.S. COVID-19 research, said China opposed what it called slander from the United States, foreign media reported. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian added on Thursday that any action online to sabotage efforts against the disease should be condemned.