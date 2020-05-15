close
Fri May 15, 2020
Robot shopper helps engineer maintain social distancing

COIMBATORE, India: As long, jostling queues formed outside liquor stores in India during the easing of a coronavirus lockdown, Karthik Velayutham found a way to maintain social distancing — by building a robot to shop for him. The humble machine — a cardboard box resting on a four-wheel wooden platform — took the computer engineer two days to make and cost 3,000 rupees ($40). But it is performing a crucial job for its creator at a time when social interactions carry the risk of catching a virus that has infected more than four million people and killed over 297,000 worldwide.

