Pandemic to cost global insurers $203b

LONDON: The deadly coronavirus pandemic will cost the global insurance industry about $203 billion (188 billion euros), Lloyd´s of London insurance market forecast on Thursday. Lloyd´s said it had examined underwriting losses and reductions in the value of investments that companies hold to fund future claim payments. Lloyd´s itself expects to pay out up to $4.3 billion on coronavirus claims, putting the cost on a similar magnitude to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“The estimated 2020 underwriting losses covered by the industry as a result of COVID-19 are approximately $107 billion, on par with some of the biggest major claims years for the industry,” it said after carrying out an economic study into potential losses in the non-life insurance sector. “In addition, unlike other events, the industry will also experience falls in investment portfolios of an estimated $96 billion, bringing the total projected loss to the insurance industry to $203 billion,” added Lloyd´s, which insures against catastrophes such as earthquakes, shipwrecks and revolutions.

The sector-wide review looked at payout estimates, based on continuing social distancing and lockdown measures for the rest of 2020, and forecasts of plunging global economic activity. The pandemic has killed almost 300,000 people and infected more than four million worldwide.