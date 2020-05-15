Europe gets on its bike as virus lockdown eases

LONDON: Andre Wu and a dozen or so other people queue up at an appropriate social distance outside Brixton Cycles in south London to buy a new bike. “During this pandemic crisis I was thinking that doing public transport was not something I was looking forward to again, so I was like, OK, let´s just get a bicycle,” said Wu.

As coronavirus lockdown measures are gradually eased in Britain and across Europe, he is not alone. Brixton Cycles director Lincoln Romain said his company has received such increased demand that suppliers had run out of stock. “We´ve seen a mixture of everybody to be honest,” he told AFP. “We´ve seen commuters, people that commute all the time, we´ve seen new cyclists, we´ve seen people that have to get in so they have bikes that have been in the shed a little while. Britain has the second-worst pandemic death toll in the world, but stay-at-home restrictions have been partially lifted in England this week. People unable to work from home have been encouraged to avoid public transport when they return to their jobs to prevent overcrowding and the risk of close-contact transmission. In London, that means making a choice between using the underground “Tube”, taking the bus or getting back on the saddle.