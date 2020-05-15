Wisconsin court overturns state’s stay-at-home orders

WASHINGTON: Wisconsin´s Supreme Court overturned the state´s stay-at-home orders on Wednesday, as regions across the US grapple with the increasingly partisan decision of whether or not to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Americans across the country have staged anti-lockdown demonstrations and President Donald Trump has pressed for rapid steps to rekindle the devastated US economy before his tough re-election battle in November. But public health experts, including the president´s top medical advisor Anthony Fauci, have warned that loosening restrictions on public gatherings too early could trigger fresh COVID-19 outbreaks. The Midwestern state´s high court sided with lawmakers from Trump´s Republican Party, who had challenged an extension of the quarantine imposed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers´s administration.