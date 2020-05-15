Trump says does not wish to talk to Xi ‘right now’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he is no mood to speak with China´s Xi Jinping, warning darkly he might cut off ties with the rival superpower over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “I have a very good relationship, but I just -- right now I don´t want to speak to him,” Trump told Fox Business.

“I´m very disappointed in China. I will tell you that right now,” he said. Asked how the United States might choose to retaliate, Trump gave no specifics but struck a threatening tone, saying: “There are many things we could do. We could do things. We could cut off the whole relationship.

“If you did, what would happen?” Trump asked. “You´d save $500 billion if you cut off the whole relationship.Tensions have ratcheted up between the United States and China as they have traded barbs over the origin of the pandemic that has killed 300,000 people. Trump has for weeks accused China of concealing the true scale of the outbreak, which first appeared in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, thus allowing it to spread unchecked.

Trump Says ‘mobilising US military’ to deliver coronavirus vaccine: President Donald Trump is mobilizing the US military to distribute a novel coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available and will focus first on older Americans.“You know it’s a massive job to give this vaccine,” Trump said in an interview broadcast Thursday on Fox Business Network. “Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year, we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly.”He said he believes there will be a vaccine by the end of the year and the United States is mobilizing “our military and other forces” on that assumption.