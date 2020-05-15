Malaysia drops charges against ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian prosecutors dropped Thursday 1MDB-linked charges against one of the producers of Hollywood hit “The Wolf of Wall Street” after he struck a deal that should see authorities recover over $100 million.

Riza Aziz, who is also the stepson of the country´s disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, was charged with money laundering in July for allegedly receiving nearly $250 million from Malaysia´s sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Billions of dollars were looted from the fund and spent on everything from a yacht to pricey art in a huge fraud that spanned the globe, and allegedly involved Najib and his cronies.

But a judge agreed to give Riza a discharge not amounting to an acquittal — meaning the charges have been dropped — after he agreed a settlement with authorities, prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told AFP. Malaysia´s anti-corruption commission said the government was expected to recover overseas assets linked to the crime estimated to be worth $107.3 million.

The commission stressed that his release was “conditional”, adding:

“The prosecution reserves the rights to reinstate the charges and prosecute the accused if there is no satisfactory completion of the agreement.Riza had been accused of receiving $248.17 million in 2011 and 2012 in illegal proceeds that came from 1MDB. The money was sent to bank accounts of Hollywood production company Red Granite Pictures, which Riza co-founded.