Attacker shot dead after ramming car into Israeli soldiers: army

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian rammed his car into Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Thursday before being shot dead, the Israeli army said. “An assailant drove at a high speed towards (Israeli) soldiers adjacent to a military post near the community of Negohot, southwest of Hebron,” an army statement said. One soldier was wounded while another opened fire on the driver, the statement added.

A spokeswoman for the military confirmed the driver had been killed. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed he was a Palestinian, without identifying him. The Israeli soldier was taken to hospital for treatment, the military statement added. The incident came just a day after a 15-year-old Palestinian was killed in clashes with the Israeli army in the Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron. On Tuesday an Israeli soldier was killed when a rock was thrown at him during a raid near Jenin in the northern West Bank. Israel is due to swear in its first government in nearly 18 months on Thursday evening, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supporting annexation of some parts of the West Bank.