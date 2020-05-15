Protests, anti-lockdown moves in US

LANSING: Demonstrators gathered in Michigan´s capital on Thursday to protest coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

Several hundred protestors, including some with guns, milled around in a steady rain outside the closed Michigan state capitol building in defiance of Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer´s stay-at-home orders. “Defend Our Constitution. Patriots Stand Up!” read posters carried by the demonstrators, some of whom also openly displayed their support for Republican President Donald Trump.

A large banner with the word “FREEDOM!!!” in bold black letters was strung over the steps to the Michigan capitol building. Michigan, the midwestern state that is home to the US auto industry, is expected to play a key role in the November presidential election and has become a hot spot for right-wing opposition to lockdown orders. With more than 48,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,714 deaths, Michigan has the fourth-most virus fatalities in the United States. Whitmer, who has emerged as a potential running-mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, imposed tough lockdown orders in a bid to stem the outbreak. Her initial “Stay Home, Stay Safe” directive came on March 24 and she has since extended it until May 28 while relaxing some restrictions on non-essential businesses and recreation. The 48-year-old former prosecutor nicknamed “Big Gretch” has condemned the presence of armed men at the demonstrations and said the gatherings “make it likelier” she will have to extend the stay-at-home orders. During an April 30 protest in Lansing, armed demonstrators entered the capitol lobby and were blocked by police officers from entering the legislative chamber.