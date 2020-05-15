Researchers go ‘cuckoo’over Antarctic penguin poop

COPENHAGEN: Antarctica´s king penguins emit such copious amounts of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, via their faeces that researchers went a little “cuckoo” studying them, according to a Danish scientific study published Thursday. “Penguin guano produces significantly high levels of nitrous oxide around their colonies,” said the head of the study, Professor Bo Elberling, of the University of Copenhagen´s Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management. While studying colonies of king penguins on the Atlantic island of South Georgia between South America and Antarctica, “the researchers went ´cuckoo´ from being surrounded by penguin poop”, he said. Besides being a strain on the climate, nitrous oxide has an effect very similar to the sedative laughing gas used at the dentist´s. “After nosing about in guano for several hours, one goes completely cuckoo.