Study shows 5% of Spanish infected by virus: govt

MADRID: Only five percent of Spain´s population has been infected by the novel coronavirus, though that figure climbs to more than 10 percent in Madrid and areas in the centre of the country, according to a study released by the government on Wednesday. Spain is one of the hardest hit nations in the global pandemic, with more than 27,000 deaths and around 228,600 cases confirmed by testing since the outbreak began in China late last year. The study launched on April 27 was based on serology tests to show exposure to coronavirus and took samples from 60,000 people. “The study found five percent of the Spanish have been in contact with the virus, a little more than two million people,” Health Minister Salvador Illa said. Some studies have shown that a portion of people infected by the virus will show no symptoms, but can still transmit the disease. The Spanish study confirmed that the virus circulated more in the centre of the country, which paid the highest price in fatalities.