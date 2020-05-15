UN ‘deeply’ regrets Burundi expulsion of WHO team

GENEVA: UN investigators said Thursday they deeply regretted Burundi´s expulsion of World Health Organization experts who were supporting the country´s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Burundi booted out the experts as the country prepares to go to the polls on Wednesday to choose a new president, parliamentarians and local officials. The UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi said in a statement that it “deeply regretted the recent decision by the government to declare persona non grata the country representative of WHO and three of its experts”. The investigators, tasked by the United Nations Human Rights Council with probing alleged violations and abuses in the country since 2015, also voiced their concerns about the authorities´ decision not to apply WHO recommendations on physical distancing “to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the electoral campaign”.

Burundi´s foreign ministry, in a letter to the WHO´s Africa headquarters and seen by AFP on Wednesday, said the UN agency´s representative in Burundi and his three colleagues “are declared persona non grata and as such, must leave the territory of Burundi” by Friday.