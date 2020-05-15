Depressing times

UN health experts have warned that alongside Covid-19, the mental illness crisis that has hit the world is a major hazard to humans. The issue arises from a situation in which people are surrounded constantly by death and disease, forced into isolation, stalked by poverty and pushed into severe anxiety. Healthcare professionals are as badly or worse affected than the rest of the population since they must deal with the terrible situation in hospitals. The new UN report notes the huge upsurge in the severity of mental illness and warns that while entire societies are being affected, children, young people isolated from friends in school and those vulnerable to mental distress may be at particular risk. The increase in domestic violence and the sense of a world that no one recognizes anymore adds to this. Doctors and nurses in the US have said they have experienced a combination of panic, anxiety, grief, numbness, irritability, insomnia and nightmares. Steps are now being taken to support healthcare professionals who cannot escape Covid-19. Frequent misinformation and rumours about the pandemic and uncertainty about what lies ahead in the future add to the anxiety of people and their difficulties in navigating a longer term plan. The UN has advised providing ‘emergency mental health’ to people, preferably via remote therapies such as telecounselling for frontline health workers while also catering to the needs of others in most despair.

Pakistan’s high rate of mental health issues makes our people especially vulnerable to depression, anxiety and other issues. We have no idea of how many are currently suffering panic or severe depression as they plummet into poverty and a situation where they cannot manage food for their families. There obviously needs to be an immediate and large-scale effort to help. We do not know how many of our young doctors are handicapped in their work by mental illness. The Sindh government has led the way forward by setting up a free helpline which people can call and be connected to a therapist, psychologist or psychiatrist who can help meet their needs and possibly refer them for further treatment if required. This initiative, supported by overseas Pakistanis and local psychologists and psychiatrists who are working voluntarily, is an excellent one. We badly need it to prevent a new crisis from emerging alongside Covid so that as many people as possible can be spared the severe suffering poor mental health causes, especially in a situation where it is so poorly understood.