‘1,670 porters of railways being registered with Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme’

A seminar on automatic air brake system was held at Technical Training Centre (TTC) of the Pakistan Railways Karachi.

A team of divisional mechanical engineers apprised the gathering of the braking mechanism in locomotives that imply safety features at various stages, said a press statement from the Pakistan Railway on Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, the divisional superintendent (DS) of the Pakistan Railways, Karachi, lauded the efforts put in by all the divisions and departments of the Pakistan Railways, especially the workers and labourers, as without their cardinal efforts, the wheels of our trains could not proceed a single foot.

He also praised the overall spirit of the Pakistan Railway workers working as a team during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that they had demonstrated their capacity and sincerity with their duties. He added, “Railways workers have set a unique example during the seven-week long suspension period of train operation and their commitment to working in the field, besides following social distancing parameters, is unmatched."

Thousands of railways workers have been economically hit hard by the suspension of train operations, but the government and private sectors have done their best by providing them the much-needed ration bags. The ministry of railways is also in the process of registering 1,670 porters of the PR with Ahsaas Emergency Cash Programme under teh BISP that would alleviate their condition.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a colossal loss to the country’s economy with the Pakistan Railways facing a Rs5 billion loss per month, said the press release.

Commenting upon the recent derailment incident that happened at Odero Lal almost a week ago. he said that it was extremely unfortunate that despite the persistent laborious working and monitoring, the railways was confronting derailment of its cargo trains. He cautioned the officers, staff and workers to ensure such incidents did not happen in future.

The DS felicitated the presentation team of mechanical engineers at the conclusion of the event.