Six hospitals for infectious diseases to be set up in all divisional headquarters

The Sindh government has decided to establish six hospitals for infectious diseases, one each in every divisional headquarter in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting on Thursday with Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in chair. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Planning & Development Board Chairman Muhammad Waseem, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi, Health Secretary Zahid Abbasi, Works & Services Secretary Imran Atta Soomro and others attended the meeting.

The chief secretary told the meeting that the proposed project would cost around Rs10 billion under which a 400-bed infectious diseases hospital would be established in Karachi, and a 200-bed hospital each in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad districts.

He directed all the divisional commissioners to identify land in their respective jurisdiction for establishing the infectious diseases hospitals in the cities designated as the divisional headquarters of the province.

Dr Azra told the meeting that the 400-bed health facility in Karachi would shortly be made functional and an institution would also be established to train paramedics to deal with contagious ailments.

The meeting also sanctioned Rs180 million to upgrade the intensive care unit of the hospital attached with the Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro.

The participants also discussed various other health projects in the province and it was told that 88 schemes in the health sector would be completed by December this year.

Eid package

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has released the Eid package for the registered Zakat beneficiaries in the province who are also holders of the Benazir Muawinat Card.

For the purpose, the Zakat and Ushr department of the Sindh government has released a sum of over Rs180 million that would be distributed among 94,934 registered beneficiaries of Zakat in the province who are also holders of the Benazir Muawinat Card.

Each of the holders of the Benazir Muawinat Card will get Rs2,000 as part of the Eid package directly transferred to the bank accounts of the registered Zakat beneficiaries in the province. The Zakat beneficiaries could draw this money while using their Benazir Muwainat Card.

Sindh Minister for Zakat and Ushr Sohail Anwar Siyal said the process of Zakat distribution among the deprived people of the province was being eased on the instructions of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.