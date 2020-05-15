Fifth cop dies of coronavirus in Karachi

One more policeman died of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the death toll from the pandemic in the force to five.

Head Constable Abdul Aziz, son of Khuda Bukhsh, was under treatment at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), where he breathed his last. He was posted at the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Risala, as a driver.

He is the fifth policeman to have fallen victim to the deadly contagious virus in the metropolis.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh police, 170 police officials and personnel have tested positive while performing duties on the roads, streets and markets; however, 31 have recovered from the virus.

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar issued Rs100,000 to help the police patients of the coronavirus across the province and their families and Rs10,000 to each coronavirus affected cop on an immediate basis.