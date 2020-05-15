London mayor calls for govt grant for bus, rail services

LONDON: London mayor Sadiq Khan on Thursday warned that bus and underground services in the British capital would be cut without urgent government funding to help meet the costs.

Operator Transport for London (TfL) has seen a 90 percent drop in revenue from ticket sales during the seven-week coronavirus lockdown as passenger numbers slump. It has been paying the Â£600 million ($731 million, 678-million-euro) monthly operating bill from cash reserves but says the situation is no longer sustainable.

Khan said the operator was legally obliged to balance its books and without emergency funding would be forced to slash services, even as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased. "We’d have to reduce the bus services we provide. We’d have to reduce the Tube services we provide to save money," he told LBC radio in an interview.