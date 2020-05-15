Cyprus frees man jailed for visiting lover

NICOSIA: The president of Cyprus on Thursday ordered the release of a man jailed for breaching a coronavirus curfew to see his girlfriend, officials said.

A court sentenced the 35-year-old Cypriot man to 45 days in prison on Tuesday, after police caught him violating restrictions on movement and breaking a curfew in March. A public outcry followed the ruling, which the island’s attorney general said was inappropriate.

President Nicos Anastasiades agreed.

"Exercising the powers provided to him by the Constitution, following a recommendation by the Attorney General, the president decided to suspend the sentencing," a statement by deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said.

The president’s ruling took into account that two days after the incident, a decision was made that "offences of this nature are punishable by on-the-spot fines". The man told officers he was travelling to visit his girlfriend when stopped for breaking the curfew shortly after 9 pm on March 25.

A curfew from 9 pm to 6 am was introduced on March 24 in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The district court in Famagusta on the island’s east coast had found the defendant was aware of the lockdown and chose to defy it.